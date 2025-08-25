'Flood threat': Punjab CM orders timely evacuation from riverine areas

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz addresses a press conference. — APP/File

CM emphasised that all available resources must be utilised.

Climate ministry warns of heavy rains in Punjab in 48 hours.

Ministry advises citizens to stay alert, follow safety precautions.



LAHORE: As part of precautionary measures, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has issued strict directives to ensure the timely evacuation of people living in areas around the rivers to safe places, in view of the expected flood torrents.

The CM issued the orders after Ministry of Climate Change warned that heavy rains were expected in Gujranwala, Gujrat, and Lahore divisions over the next 48 hours, with a high risk of both riverine and urban flooding.

In a X post, the ministry advised the citizens to stay alert, follow safety precautions, and remain prepared during the period.

It is pertinet to mention here that India, earlier today, made a second contact with Pakistan in a day to warn Islamabad about a potential flood in the Sutlej River, diplomatic sources told Geo News.

In Okara, the district administration warned of a continuous rise in water flow in the Sutlej River, cautioning that there is a risk of exceptionally high-level flooding.

In order to save precious lives, CM Maryam emphasised that all available resources must be utilised. She instructed that residents of riverside and low-lying areas be immediately relocated to safe places, along with the prompt shifting of livestock from rural flood-hit regions.

The CM directed continuous and vigilant monitoring of the flood situation in the Sutlej and other rivers.

She ordered comprehensive arrangements for the accommodation, food, and medical treatment of flood victims, as well as the provision of snakebite vaccines in affected areas without delay.

CM Maryam directed the district administration, Rescue 1122, and all relevant departments in Kasur, Pakpattan, Taunsa Sharif, and other flood-prone districts to remain on high alert and perform their duties with utmost responsibility.

She categorically warned that negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

The provincial government, last week, evacuated thousands of people along the Sutlej River, after the river surged to a high flood level at Ganda Singh Wala. Before the arrival of a second monsoon spell, the Punjab is on high alert for floods.