Cleric Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza arrested under 3-MPO

Cleric Muhammad Ali Mirza pictured during a lecture released on August 25, 2025. — Screeengrab via YouTube@EngineerMuhammadAliMirzaClips

Arrest made after complain by religious parties: police.

Police say Mirza has been shifted to jail after arrest.

Cleric previously survived assassination attempt.

JHELUM: Cleric Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza has been arrested and moved to jail under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order, 1960 (MPO), the police said on Tuesday.

Mirza's arrest, as per the police, comes against the backdrop of a complaint filed by various religious parties against him.

Section 3 of the MPO 1960, commonly known as 3-MPO, empowers the government to direct the arrest and detention of a person to prevent him from "acting in any manner prejudicial to public safety or the maintenance of public order".

Mirza has at least 3.1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel with 2,400 videos.

In 2021, the cleric survived an assassination attempt and sustained injuries when he was stabbed with a knife by assailants during one of his weekly lectures.