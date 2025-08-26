Nine terrorists killed in three-day operation in KP's Upper Dir

A police officer with a 12.7mm infantry machine gun takes position at Sarband Police Station’s rooftop, in the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, February 9, 2023. — Reuters

Five militant bodies recovered, search for others continues: SSP.

Two civilians killed, 10 security personnel injured in clashes.

Police, Elite Force, Rapid Response Force participate in action.



At least nine militants linked to Fitna al-Khawarij were killed during a joint operation conducted by police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Upper Dir district, a senior superintendent police (SSP) said on Tuesday.

Speaking to Geo News, SSP Syed Muhammad Bilal, the operation against Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists was continued for three consecutive days in an area of nearly 20 square kilometres.



"Five bodies of terrorists have been recovered and a search is continuing for others," said SSP Bilal.

"The weather is bad here as it is raining, and this area consists of forests and tops, which is the reason the clearance operation is taking time."

Personnel of the police, elite force, and rapid response force took part in the operation conducted in multiple areas, including Hill Top, Dobando Dara, Masala Banda, Shandal Bagh, Itan Dara, Bagh Kale, Sanger, and Shandal Bagh.

During the clashes, two civilians lost their lives, while 10 personnel of police and CTD sustained injuries, the SSP added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has commended the Counter-Terrorism Department and police officers and personnel for their successful operation against the Fitna al-Khawarij.

In a statement issued today, he lauded the professional capabilities of the forces involved, noting their success in eliminating nine Khawarij militants during the operation.

PM Shehbaz also expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of civilians during the operation, praying for the elevation of their ranks and patience for their grieving families.

He further prayed for the swift recovery of the injured personnel and directed that they be provided with the best medical care.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also praised the KP Police and the CTD for conducting a successful operation in Dir that led to the elimination of nine terrorists.

In a statement, the minister lauded the professional skills and bravery of the security forces, noting that their timely action thwarted the terrorists' "nefarious designs".

"By sending nine terrorists to their ultimate end, the KP Police and CTD have demonstrated exceptional courage and professionalism," Naqvi said. "I salute the brave sons of the police and CTD for this major achievement. The entire nation is proud of its valour."

Pakistan witnessed a surge in terror activities, particularly in its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces since 2021.

In May this year, Pakistan saw a slight uptick in militant attacks even as heightened military tensions with neighbouring India failed to trigger a significant escalation in violence from extremist groups.

According to a report released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based think tank, the country witnessed 78 terrorist attacks during the month of June, which resulted in at least 100 deaths.

Among the fatalities were 53 security personnel, 39 civilians, six militants, and two members of local peace committees.

A total of 189 people were injured, including 126 members of the security forces and 63 civilians.

Altogether, the violence and operations led to 175 deaths in June — among them, 55 security personnel, 77 militants, 41 civilians, and two peace committee members.

The security forces, along with the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have been carrying out operations against the terrorists and even launched a targeted action against militants in KP's Bajaur.

Earlier this month, the forces had also gunned down 47 Indian-backed terrorists, attempting to infiltrate from Afghanistan, during separate operations in Balochistan's Zhob district.