Indian woman Uzma coerced into marriage, claims brother

ISLAMABAD: The complicated case of Indian woman’s marriage to Pakistani man took another turn as Uzma’s brother reiterated on Tuesday her earlier claims in an interview with Geo News.

Waseem Ahmed said that Uzma had only travelled to Pakistan just to see Tahir. However, she informed him that she was coerced into marriage, adding that she was berated, beaten and threatened by Tahir.

According to Uzma, she was duped into marriage by Tahir, he said. Waseem also said that he spoke to his sister last on May 7.

The case has come to the forefront after her husband claimed that Indian High Commission has stopped her wife from leaving the premises during their visit to apply for visa on Saturday.

Uzma, who belongs to New Delhi, and Tahir fell in love with each other in Malaysia, after which she travelled to Pakistan on May 1 via the Wagah border, and got married to him on May 3, according to Tahir.

Later, Indian High Commission claimed that Uzma has been staying there out of her own will.

On Monday, Uzma alleged that he was forced to marry Tahir Ali at gunpoint, adding that she was unaware that Tahir was married and was the father of four children while speaking to the media.

The claims were denied by Tahir, who said that Uzma was aware of his first marriage and gave her consent before their nikkah. He also provided a screenshot of WhatsApp conversation between the couple proving his side of the story, and shared video of the wedding.

Uzma to be sent back after completion of legalities: FO

The Pakistan Foreign Office said on Tuesday that Uzma would only be sent back once all legal requirements in the case are completed.

According to sources in the Indian High Commission, they have sent a copy of Uzma's statements made before the magistrate and other relevant documents to the Pakistani foreign ministry.

They added the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan was cooperating in the matter, expecting Uzma would soon get her travel documents.

However, the Pakistani authorities said the case was in the court and the woman would get her documents after legal procedures are completed.

