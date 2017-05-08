Tahir rejects coercion claims, says Indian wife knew about his first marriage

ISLAMABAD: In another twist, it was revealed that Uzma was already aware that Tahir has four children from his first marriage, which is contradictory to her previous statements.

Uzma’s claims were challenged by her husband, Tahir Ali, while speaking to the media. Tahir said he also knew that Uzma has a daughter from her first marriage.

Uzma, who belongs to New Delhi, met Tahir and both fell in love with each other in Malaysia. Afterward, Uzma travelled to Pakistan on May 1 via the Wagah border, and got married on May 3, said Tahir.

He said that if Uzma doesn’t want to live with him then that’s her right which she can rightly exercise.

Tahir also remarked that he has all the proofs to show that he is speaking the truth. “I have a proof of all my claims and witnesses.”

He also rejected the claims that he had assaulted her. He said “you can get her medical tests done to see if I have harmed or tortured her in anyway.”

Speaking about how the two met, he told Geo News that they met for the first time in Malaysia, where he was working as a taxi driver.

“We stayed friends for eight to nine months,” he said, adding that later Uzma expressed her desire to marry him.

Uzma had claimed that I gave her sleeping pills but it is all a lie, he claimed.

After coming to Pakistan via Wagah Border, we had even stopped for lunch at Swabi. We waited for two days before our marriage. During this time, she knew about my first marriage and children.

Earlier, a video of the nikkah ceremony of the couple had emerged which also contradicted the statements of Uzma that she was forced into marriage at gunpoint.

In the video, Tahir can be seen sitting with Uzma, who is donning a white niqab, with a moulvi and three witnesses for their nikkah in a local court in Daggar tehsil of District Buner. No signs of intimidation or violence are present in the video, which contradicts Uzma’s earlier statement that she was forced into marriage at gunpoint.

