Pakistani community in Sharjah mourning death of two children due to fire

SHARJAH: The atmosphere of Sharjah, particularly Pakistani community is in the mourning since the death of two Pakistani boys aged eight and six years old due to fire in their home in Al Ghafiya while the father Mohammad Arfan is in shock and mother Roziyana is suffering from severe trauma.

Pakistan Consul General to Dubai Syed Javed Hassan along with Pakistan community living in Sharjah visited the gutted villa where the fire broke out. They offered condolences to the bereaved family and assured the family of issuance of passports and other documents on a priority basis.

He also gave Dh15, 000 as immediate relief to family while the President of Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah Khalid Hussain Chaudhry gave them Dh5,000.

A delegation comprising Sharjah Police officials headed by Director of Community Police Department Colonel Ali Saif Al Nadas also visited the grieving family to offer their condolences.

The family has been provided with temporary housing in one of the hotels in Sharjah.

Sharjah Police including Sharjah Charity Association, UAE Red Crescent and Districts and Villages Affairs Department are working together to provide moral and material support to the family.

Investigations are still underway to determine the cause of the incident.

0



0





