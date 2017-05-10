‘No Qatari letter drama’: Imran says will show London flat, Bani Gala money trail to SC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday announced that he would produce before the Supreme Court the money trail for the purchase and sale of the London flat.

In a series of tweets, the PTI chief said he would also show proof that his Bani Gala house plans were approved by Union Council of Mora Noor before construction.

I will not only show money trail of purchase & sale of London flat & money brought back to Pak before the SC 1/2 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 10, 2017

2/2 I will also show before SC proof that I had my Bani Gala house plans approved by Union Council of Mora Noor before starting construction — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 10, 2017

Taking aim at the country’s ruling family, the cricketer-turned-politician said there would be no “Qatari letter drama” in both the London flat and Bani Gala house cases, eluding to a letter by former Qatari prince which the ruling family presented in the Supreme Court during the hearing of Panama Papers case.

And in both London flat & Bani Gala house cases it won't be a Qatari letter drama! https://t.co/1n9VfYhIV2 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 10, 2017

On Tuesday, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) declared the construction of Imran Khan's Bani Gala residence illegal, stating in its report to the apex court that the authority had declared 122 buildings illegal which included Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence.

It further said that the construction was against the regulations of Islamabad Capital Territory.

The apex court had earlier issued a notice to Imran Khan, asking where he got the amount from to buy his Bani Gala house.

