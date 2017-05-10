Landmine explosion injures three in Kohlu, Balochistan

QUETTA: Three people were injured in a landmine blast in Mawand, Kohlu Wednesday morning, according to levies sources.

The explosion occurred when a vehicle hit a landmine in the area.

Subsequently, the local administration shifted the injured persons to District Headquarters Hospital Kohlu, where the condition of two was stated to be out of danger.

However, the person whose condition was critical has been sent to Dera Ghazi Khan, Punjab for further treatment, as it is closest to the area.

Previously, incidents of improvised explosive device blasts would occur in the area, but recently, landmine explosions have become common in Balochistan.

This was the third incident of landmine blast in May.

On May 7, a tractor trolley hit a landmine in the same area, Mawand, but no loss of life was reported.

On May 4, five people were injured when a vehicle hit an explosive device in Kohlu district.

