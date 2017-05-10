WATCH: Parineeti inhales helium, posts funny clip from ‘Meri Pyari Bindu’ shoot

Parineeti Chopra – the 'lovely Bindu' – on Wednesday posted a brief behind-the-scene video from the Meri Pyari Bindu set on her Twitter account and it has us in laughing fits.

The Bollywood actress is seen inhaling helium from a balloon – we all know how funny it sounds – and sings in a shrill voice. Her co-star Ayushmann Khurrana, who plays Abhi (Abhimanyu Roy), also hums a tune in his helium-y tone.

Why do I sound funny? Oh wait…. #MeriPyaariBindu behind the scenes :P pic.twitter.com/HkCv4ns2g7 — BINDU (@ParineetiChopra) May 10, 2017

Meri Pyari Bindu is touted as an Indian rom-com, with Chopra and Khurrana starring opposite each other as the adorable couple.

“Abhimanyu Roy, who is stuck with a writer’s block, returns to his roots to write an old-fashioned love story. The writer’s block is called Bindu who is the love of his life but he has lost contact with her,” a synopsis on IMDb reads.

Parineeti is back to filming after a short hiatus when she took care of herself. “I had six back-to-back releases so I needed some time off and that is what I did. I genuinely had so many other things to do that there was no time to shoot a film,” the 28-year-old said, according to Hindustan Times.

On the other hand, filmmakers and cinema-related people are more geared towards the movie’s story than the revenue it churns in.

“Obviously it’s not a film that will do a Rs 100 crore or even a Rs 50 crore business at the box office. […] So even if they do a business of let’s just say Rs 15 to 20 crore – I am sure it will do more than that – but if it makes that much, they will make profits,” India.com reported citing distributor Akshaye Rathi.

Well, let’s wait and see how it sits with the audience. Watch the trailer here and mark your calendars for May 12.

