Who is Tobey Maguire's 20-year-old girlfriend at Super Bowl?

Tobey Maguire’s 20-year-old girlfriend at Super Bowl?

Tobey Maguire found himself at the centre of online conversation after being spotted at Super Bowl LX sitting alongside a woman 30 years his junior, igniting widespread curiosity about who she is and whether the pair are more than just friends.

The 50-year-old actor was seen in a VIP area at Levi’s Stadium during the championship game, which ended with the Seattle Seahawks defeating the New England Patriots 29–13.

Cameras caught Maguire smiling and chatting with 20-year-old influencer Mishka Silva, and the pair were visible on the live broadcast.

While neither has commented publicly, the appearance alone was enough to send social media into overdrive.

Silva later shared Instagram Stories from the event, including photos showing her seated close to Maguire, with one snap capturing her leg casually extended towards him.

Her outfit, baggy acid-wash jeans, a sheer white top and pointed heels, stood out against Maguire’s low-key, dark-toned look.

The Spider-Man star opted for an all-black ensemble, including a shirt, trousers and cap, keeping his appearance deliberately understated.

The sighting quickly sparked debate online, with many fans focusing on the age gap between the two.

Who is Mishka Silva?

Mishka Silva, Tobey Maguire's new rumoured girlfriend

Mishka Silva is a young influencer who became a trending name almost overnight after the photos from the game began circulating online.

The age gap between the two quickly became the focus of discussion, with fans and critics alike weighing in across social media platforms.

Silva is a social media creator born in 2005 who has been building an online following through fashion-focused posts, lifestyle content and curated snapshots of her daily life.

Before the Super Bowl appearance, she was largely known within influencer circles rather than the mainstream.

That changed rapidly after a single photo from the game spread across the internet, sparking memes, jokes and heated debate.

Searches for her name surged as people looked for more information about her background and how she came to be seated next to one of Hollywood’s most recognisable actors.

Despite the speculation, there has been no confirmation that Maguire and Silva are dating.

There were no PDAs during the game, and both appeared focused on the action and their conversation.

Maguire’s representatives have not issued a statement, and Silva has not addressed the rumours directly.

Tobey Maguire relationship timeline

The actor was previously married to jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer, whom he wed in 2007 before separating in 2016. They share two children together.

Over the years, Maguire has been linked to several well-known figures in entertainment, including Kirsten Dunst, his Spider-Man co-star, as well as Christina Aguilera, Demi Moore, Nicole Richie and Rashida Jones.

As of early 2026, he is reported to be single, with no confirmed romantic relationship. The Super Bowl appearance remains just that, an appearance.

Still, a single photograph was enough to turn Mishka Silva into a trending name and to once again highlight how quickly a celebrity moment can spiral into a full-scale online debate about age, fame and private lives in the public eye.