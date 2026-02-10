How Gordon Ramsay captured Tana’s heart while she was dating someone

Gordon Ramsay opened up about the moment he first met his wife Tana, back in late 1990s when she was dating one of his friends.

The chef, 59, said that it was love at first sight, recalling feeling instant spark and being attracted to her from the moment he got into the car.

The couple married in 1996 and now have six kids including Megan, twins Holly and Jack, Tilly, Oscar and Jesse.

Tana, 51, also shared that meeting young helped them grow together and keep their relationship strong all these years.

Gordon and Tana talked more about family news while promoting the chef’s new Netflix series Becoming Gordon Ramsay.

He revealed that daughter Holly and husband Adam Peaty surprised them the night before their wedding by deciding to take the joint surname Ramsay Peaty.

Gordon called it “wonderful and very modern” idea. Moreover, Holly and Adam tied the knot in December at Bath Abbey, celebrating among friends including David and Victoria Beckham.

From that first moment to building a big family and sharing fun surprises, Gordon and Tana’s story highlights love, family and sticking together thick and thin.