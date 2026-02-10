How Good Morning America continues to dominate morning TV even after chaos

Good Morning America, or GMA as most people know it, has been a part of American mornings for almost like 50 years.

The show airs on ABC and mixes news, entertainment, lifestyle stories and human-interest segments, making it daily routine for millions of people.

The show started back in 1975 and quickly stood out by combining serious news with lighter stories.

This balance, however, helped GMA grow a loyal audience and over time, the program changed with the time, adding more visuals, content which people like to see on viral beat and online clips which keeps the news trustworthy.

The show’s talented hosts are the big main reasons why people give their time to tune in.

Over the years, well-known journalists and broadcasters have brought massive energy, char and chemistry to the screen.

Many viewers, moreover, feel like they know the anchors personally, turning GMA into more than a news program.

Each broadcast delivers breaking news, weather updates, interviews, health features and entertainment coverages earlier than other shows.

The show has also been praised for explaining big national and global events in ways people can easily understand.