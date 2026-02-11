Ariana Grande shares hilarious idea for her biopic

Ariana Grande has made it clear that if a film about her life ever happens, it won’t be anything like a traditional Hollywood biopic.

Speaking to Backstage in a light-hearted video interview shared on Instagram on 9 February, the Wicked star admitted she isn’t keen on the idea of a standard retelling of her life story.

In fact, she joked that such a project should be titled Scrap This and Don’t Watch It.”

Still, she couldn’t resist pitching one very specific, tongue-in-cheek concept.

“A tiny mouse with subtitles the whole time,” Ariana joked when asked who should play her. “I would like that, actually.”

She went on to explain that the only version she’d consider would be “a tiny, beautiful short film with mice reenacting my whole life with little, tiny subtitles at the bottom,” adding that it’s the only approach she finds appealing.

While the 32-year-old singer and actress is clearly not rushing towards a biopic, she has been reflecting having officially said goodbye to Wicked and her role as Glinda.

She told Backstage that it feels right to place the experience “in a beautiful book on the shelf next to the other L. Frank Baum books that I collect,” saying it’s time to “turn the page and to thankfully and proudly, gratefully let go.”

The role marked a return to acting for Grande after a long break.

Now, with Oz behind her, Grande says she’s still processing everything she’s achieved.

Despite the effort and preparation she put in, the moment still feels surreal. “I know I did the work so that they could,” she said, “but I still feel as curious and inspired as…the first day I got here.”

For now, any on-screen version of Ariana Grande’s life appears safely confined to her imagination — preferably starring a mouse, complete with subtitles.