Jennifer Garner back in 'The Last Thing He Told Me' with new aura

Jennifer Garner is back on screen as Apple TV+ releases the first look at season two of The Last Thing He Told Me.

The 53-year-old actress returns as Hannah, a woman who is trying to find her husband Owen, which is played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau after his sudden disappearance.

The new season of suspense thriller gets even more exciting as Owen suddenly comes back after five years of his disappearance.

Hannah and her stepdaughter Bailey, played by Angourie Rice, try to bring their family together before old secrets cause new trouble.

New photos, however, show Garner talking to Coster-Waldau on balcony, running through the streets with Bailey while wearing a beautiful black-and-white dress.

Off-screen, Ben Affleck’s ex-wife is also in the news for her baby food company, Once Upon a Farm, which recently went public with a value of nearly $845 million.

Garner talked about raising her three kids with her Affleck and how hard it can be to be a parent in the massive spotlight.

With her acting, family and her own business all doing well, Jennifer Garner is now said to be proving that she can handle it all at once.

All fans of the actress can expect more suspense, family drama and strong performances in the new season of The Last Thing He Told Me.