 
Geo News

Jennifer Garner back in 'The Last Thing He Told Me' with new aura

Season two of 'The Last Thing He Told Me' will be released on February 20, 2026 on Apple TV+

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 10, 2026

Jennifer Garner back in The Last Thing He Told Me with new aura
Jennifer Garner back in 'The Last Thing He Told Me' with new aura

Jennifer Garner is back on screen as Apple TV+ releases the first look at season two of The Last Thing He Told Me.

The 53-year-old actress returns as Hannah, a woman who is trying to find her husband Owen, which is played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau after his sudden disappearance.

The new season of suspense thriller gets even more exciting as Owen suddenly comes back after five years of his disappearance.

Hannah and her stepdaughter Bailey, played by Angourie Rice, try to bring their family together before old secrets cause new trouble.

New photos, however, show Garner talking to Coster-Waldau on balcony, running through the streets with Bailey while wearing a beautiful black-and-white dress.

Off-screen, Ben Affleck’s ex-wife is also in the news for her baby food company, Once Upon a Farm, which recently went public with a value of nearly $845 million.

Garner talked about raising her three kids with her Affleck and how hard it can be to be a parent in the massive spotlight.

With her acting, family and her own business all doing well, Jennifer Garner is now said to be proving that she can handle it all at once.

All fans of the actress can expect more suspense, family drama and strong performances in the new season of The Last Thing He Told Me.

Kaley Cuoco unveils unconventional but ‘best' decision in her marriage
Kaley Cuoco unveils unconventional but ‘best' decision in her marriage
Lewis Hamilton seems ready to take next step in relationship with Kim Kardashian
Lewis Hamilton seems ready to take next step in relationship with Kim Kardashian
P Diddy reportedly received huge amount ahead of legal trouble in Miami?
P Diddy reportedly received huge amount ahead of legal trouble in Miami?
Bethenny Frankel defends Bad Bunny after Jill Zarin's Super Bowl criticism
Bethenny Frankel defends Bad Bunny after Jill Zarin's Super Bowl criticism
Kanye West set to make major comeback as fans await a big night
Kanye West set to make major comeback as fans await a big night
Timothée Chalamet leaves 'Interstellar' director in stitches with career joke
Timothée Chalamet leaves 'Interstellar' director in stitches with career joke
Film Academy makes major changes to Oscar screening rules, explained
Film Academy makes major changes to Oscar screening rules, explained
Chris Hemsworth reveals how 'casually' he proposed wife Elsa Pataky
Chris Hemsworth reveals how 'casually' he proposed wife Elsa Pataky