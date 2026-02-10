Why Cher never reported her teenage assault at a friend’s home

Cher has shared a painful memory from her teenage years in her new memoir, speaking about it now with a calm mindset than before.

The music legend writes that the incident happened when she was just 17 years old and still very young in life.

At that time, she was in a relationship with Sonny Bono, whom she got married later in October 27, 1964.

On this one very quiet evening, while Sonny was busy working and was away, Cher stayed over at friend’s apartment.

The night stay at her old pal’s house became very scary for her that it left her shaken and with a deep impact on her life which she never talked about before.

In her book, Cher explained that she woke up feeling unsafe and confused while she quickly ran to her friend for help.

"A few hours later I was aware of somebody lying next to me with their hand in my underpants. Half-asleep, I thought I was home and then suddenly remembered that I wasn't.

It was dark and all I could see was the outline of a man. Frozen, I lay there, my heart racing, until he moved slightly away."

Her friend reacted right away and made sure that Cher was protected. The fear, however, from that night stayed with her long after it was over.

The I Got You Babe singer also talked about why she never told Sonny about what happened back then, writing: “It took me the rest of the night to calm down and I didn't dare breathe a word to Sonny for fear he'd murder the guy.”

The music icon shared that writing her memoir gave her the strength to finally speak about things she which kept quiet for many years.

Cher also got real about how young she was at that time when this terrifying incident happened and how difficult it was to talk about.