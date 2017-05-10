ASF foils bid to smuggle illegal drugs at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: One and a half kilogrammes of ice and heroin were seized from a man at Benazir Bhutto Airport in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Airport security personnel searched the passenger, Zeb’s belongings and confiscated the illegal drugs that the man was carrying in a secret compartment of his luggage.

The man, who was handed over to the Airport Narcotics Force, was attempting to smuggle the drugs to Qatar.

The accused hails from Swabi, sources told Geo News.

Read more: ANF seizes 8,000 kilos of heroin, opium near Chaman

At least 2,274 kg heroin and 5,793 kg opium were recovered in Qilla Abdullah and Roghai areas during a joint raid conducted by Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) personnel and security forces, on April 16.

No arrests could be made during the raid because suspects were not present at the site, ANF officials said.

According to law enforcement agencies, the large stack of drugs was going to be smuggled into Karachi. The seized drugs were reported to be worth billions of rupees.

0



0





