ANF seizes 8,000 kilos of heroin, opium near Chaman

Noor Zaman Achakzai

Pakistan

CHAMAN: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized thousands of kilos of heroin and opium in a raid carried out near Chaman on Sunday, ANF officials said.

At least 2,274 kg heroin and 5,793 kg opium were recovered in Qilla Abdullah and Roghai areas during the joint raid conducted by ANF personnel and security forces.

No arrests could be made during the raid because no suspects were present at the site, ANF officials said.

According to the forces, the large stack of drugs was going to be smuggled into Karachi. The seized drugs are reported to be worth billions of rupees.

