Marriyum Aurangzeb calls Dawn Leaks settlement ‘victory for Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb termed on Wednesday the settlement of the Dawn Leaks issue a ‘victory for Pakistan’.

The State Minister spoke to Geo News, shortly after Pakistan Army withdrew an earlier tweet which had rejected a government notification regarding the Dawn Leaks.

She said that the institutions showed responsibility, adding that the attempt to cause a rift in the civil-military relations has been thwarted.

The PM showed patience over every sort of commotion raised against him.

In a press release issued today by army’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relation said the tweet on April 29 was not aimed at any government office or person.

"Recommendations as contained in Para 18 of the Inquiry Committee Report, duly approved by the Prime Minister, have been implemented, which has settled the Dawn leaks issue," said the ISPR.

The development came after a meeting between Prime Minister Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The meeting, which lasted for about 1.5 hours, was also attended by DG ISI Lt-Gen Naveed Mukhtar, and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan also attended the meeting during the last half hour.

