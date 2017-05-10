Govt saved Maryam Nawaz from Dawn Leaks controversy: Aitzaz Ahsan

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party leader Aitzaz Ahsan said on Wednesday that with the settlement of the Dawn Leaks case, the government has succeeded in saving Maryam Nawaz from being implicated in the controversy.

While speaking to Geo News, Aitzaz Ahsan remarked that the new notification pertaining to Dawn Leaks is not different from the previous one. He added that the same five people have been held accountable.

However, the government has saved Maryam Nawaz and her media cell from the involvement in the matter, he added.

The Pakistan Army on Wednesday withdrew an earlier tweet which had rejected a government notification regarding the Dawn Leaks, saying the issue had been settled after implementation of recommendations in the Inquiry Committee Report.

In a press release issued by its media wing the Inter Services Public Relations, the Army said the tweet on April 29 was not aimed at any government office or person.

"Recommendations as contained in Para 18 of the Inquiry Committee Report, duly approved by the Prime Minister, have been implemented, which has settled the Dawn leaks issue," said the ISPR.

Following the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement announcing the Dawn Leaks matter standing 'settled' the Federal Interior Ministry also echoed the same in a notification issued almost simultaneously.

The interior ministry notification reiterated the earlier orders of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif regarding the Dawn Leaks Inquiry Committee recommendations, with an addition that the federal government's action against former Information Minister Pervaiz Rasheed had been endorsed by the Inquiry Committee in its recommendations.

