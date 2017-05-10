Bani Gala case: Court cannot order demolition of 200 houses, remarks SC Judge

ISLAMABAD: While hearing the case regarding the illegal constructions in Bani Gala, Supreme Court Judge Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Wednesday remarked that the court cannot order the demolition of 200 houses.

Justice Bandiyal said that if one house is pulled down then the authority will have to do the same for the other 200 houses built in the area as the law is equal for all.

Supreme Court has directed Imran Khan to submit his reply and have also ordered Capital Development Authority to present report on how many allotments it has issued in the last 20 years and what action it has taken against illegal constructions.

The courts have also issued notice to the Attorney General for assistance in the case.

Lawyer of the complainant, Zafar Ali Shah pleaded the case that legally two kilometres from Rawal Dam construction is barred, however, in the National Park which comes under the limit has gone through extensive construction, further adding that buildings of Supreme Court, PM Office and Convention Centre also come under the limits.

Shah said that the CDA authorities used to take bribes for allowing construction under the demarcated limits, he claimed that the authority has declared as many as 122 homes as ‘illegally constructed’, however, they were built after giving bribes to the CDA officials.

Giving his reaction to the claim, Justice Bandiyal said: "We all should be embarrassed."

Lawyers representing CDA said that construction at Bani Gala was started in 1999 by Dr Abdul Qadir Khan.

Meanwhile, lawyers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan questioned the CDA report, saying that satellite's help can be sought for the demarcation of the area.

Earlier, construction Imran Khan's Bani Gala residence was declared illegal by the CDA.

A report was submitted by CDA in Supreme Court which stated that the authority has declared 122 buildings illegal which included Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence.

It said that the construction was against the regulations of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

