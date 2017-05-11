Print Story
Rainstorm hits several cities in Punjab, Sindh

LAHORE/SUKKUR: Strong winds followed by heavy rain hit several cities in Sindh and Punjab late Wednesday, suspending power supply to several areas.

Rain lashed Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Rajapur, Bahawalpur, Sukkur and several other cities in the country.

In Rajanpur, light rain together with gusty winds was reported, while Jhang and Shorkot received heavy rainfall late this night.

Several areas i Faisalabad and Gujranwala plunged into darkness after rainstorm hit the two cities. Sources within Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) said that more than 80 feeders tripped due to the storm, resulting in suspension of power supply.

Weather turned pleasant following light rain in Mandi Bahauddin, while several trees were uprooted due to strong winds in Bahawalpur and suburbs.

Power supply was also disrupted in Padidan, interior Sindh, as strong gusts of wind hit the city.

Rain brought temperature down in Sukkur, however, it also resulted in outages in old city area.

Fortunately, no loss of life has yet been reported in the wake of rainstorm.

