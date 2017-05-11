Four sentenced to death by military courts, executed: ISPR

Related Stories Four TTP terrorists tried by military courts hanged: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Four hardcore terrorists, sentenced to death for committing heinous offences and terrorism were executed on Thursday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) wing of the Pakistan Army, the convicts were involved in the killing of innocent civilians, destruction of educational institutions, attacking armed forces of Pakistan, law enforcement agencies and the attack on the Saidu Sharif airport.

Detail of each case is as under.

Bakht-e-Ameer S/O Ameer Zareen. The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan which resulted in death and injuries to officers and soldiers. He was also in possession of explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Asghar Khan S/O Ahmad Jan. The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, Law Enforcement Agencies and destruction of an educational institution which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers and civilians. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Muhammad Nawaz S/O Gul Muhammad. The convict was active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan which resulted in the death of soldiers. He was also in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Mushtaq Ahmed S/O Muhammad Miraj. The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking Saidu Sharif Airport, killing employees of Metrological Department and destruction of an educational institution which resulted in the death of civilians and injuries to soldiers. He was also in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

