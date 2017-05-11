Print Story
PM Nawaz slams opponents for hurling new allegations everyday

وزیراعظم نوازشریف کا جلسے سے خطاب

CHICHAWATNI: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday chided his political opponents for using abusive language and hurling new accusations everyday.

Addressing a rally here, he said that such people are unaware of the “culture of Pakistan”, a culture where the elderly are respected and where women are respected

“They speak without thinking. This is why people are gradually ceasing to support them,” he said.

The prime minister will lay the foundation of two model cattle markets in the city.

He also announced that Chichawatni will be connected to the motorway.

