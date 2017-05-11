Nawaz, Jindal meeting part of back-channel diplomacy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s civil leadership informed high-level officials of the army that the recent meeting between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Indian tycoon Sajjan Jindal was a part of back-channel diplomacy, according to a BBC Urdu report.

The report said that some important official sources informed that PM Nawaz, during one of his recent meetings with Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Bajwa, had taken the latter into confidence over the Indian tycoon’s visit to Pakistan.

According to sources, Jindal came to Pakistan upon the insistence of important Indian officials, calling it an endeavour on India’s part, to reduce friction between the two neighbouring countries.

Meanwhile, the report stated that COAS Bajwa also took his officials into confidence over the matter.

The foreign office had declined to comment on the meeting which gained much ire from the opposition circles. The FO had said that the meeting was of private nature.

In April, Indian businessman and entrepreneur Sajjan Jindal made an unannounced visit to Pakistan and met with Nawaz Sharif.

Sajjan Jindal, who is also said to be accompanied by other businessmen, met PM Nawaz Sharif for a personal meeting in Murree, where the premier had gone for a private trip.

The meeting came at a time when India and Pakistan were going through tense times; Indian security forces brutality being at all time high in Kashmir, along with the contention over RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Nawaz Sharif’s daughter had also tweeted over the matter: “Mr. Jindal is an old friend of the Prime Minister. Nothing 'secret' about the meeting & should not be blown out of proportion. Thank you.”

Opposition leaders had raised concerns over the Indian businessman’s visit, with Pakistan Peoples Party’s Khursheed Shah saying that Nawaz Sharif should reveal the details of his meeting with Jindal.

