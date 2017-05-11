Aseefa and Bakhtawar continue training with Amir Khan

Related Stories Bakhtawar, Aseefa Bhutto train with Boxer Amir Khan in Dubai

KARACHI: The daughters of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and former President and co-chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari continued training with former champion boxer Amir Khan.

In a video available with Geo News, the three can be seen going to the gym for training

Earlier, speaking to Geo.tv from Dubai, Amir said he had a really great time with them, further adding that the duo also invited him to visit Lahore.

“I met Bakhtawar and Aseefa through my wife Faryal and they invited me to Lahore. We had some food with them and had a great time with them. They are really really nice people, [their] hospitality was amazing.,” Amir said.

The former world champion was all praises for Bakhtawar Bhutto, he said that he had a boxing training session with Bakhtawar Bhutto.

“We went to the gym; as Bakhtawar trains and she loves boxing so I trained her with the coach, helped her. We learnt boxing and everything. She did great. Honestly, she boxes very good. She is very strong. She is very committed and very focused.”

“Bakhtawar loves boxing and I trained with her in the gym,” he said, adding he also said that she gifted him and his wife the autobiography of her mother, “Daughter of Destiny”. The former world champion also shared videos of him training with Bakhtawar in the gym, with Bakhtawar showing her punching skills during the training session.

“Nice spending day with Aseefa and Bakhtawar, training them at the gym in Dubai,” Amir tweeted.

Amir, who has a record of 31-4 in 35 fights to date, was scheduled to fight with Manny Pacquiao last month, but the fight was later rescheduled for November, this year.

