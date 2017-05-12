Trilateral meeting stresses upon need to defeat Daesh

RAWALPINDI: A Two Star level security meeting among delegates from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Resolute Support Mission was held at General Headquarters Rawalpindi.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the delegations were led by Afghan DGMO Major General Habib Hesari and Resolute Support Mission's Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations) Major General Christopher Haas.

Pakistan was represented by DGMO Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the statement added.

During the trilateral meeting, the senior delegates stressed upon the need to defeat Daesh through complementary efforts in respective areas of operations.

The trilateral meeting was succeeded by a Two Star Pakistan-Afghanistan Bilateral Meeting, in which both sides discussed measures for improving military-to-military coordination and cooperation.

Chaman incident, border control/management and measures to curb cross-border fire violations were also discussed.

Both sides agreed to enhance the frequency of bilateral interactions at multiple tiers through different command and staff channels to foster an environment of mutual respect, trust, cordiality and cooperation.

