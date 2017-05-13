Security forces avert major terror attack in Parachinar

RAWALPINDI/PARACHINAR: Security forces on Friday foiled a major terror bid in Parachinar by seizing an explosives-laden vehicle, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The ISPR said that an alert was received on March 25 about terrorists' plan to explode a vehicle laden with improvised explosives devices (IEDs).

The possible target of the attack could be both civilians or security personnel in Parachinar and surroundings, the alert stated.

Thereafter, law enforcement and intelligence agencies were on a hunt to track down the vehicles, the ISPR said.

On May 11, the vehicle, White Binjo 2005/6 model, was tracked down near Kharlachi area, which the security forces seized soon afterwards.

Heavy explosives were found fitted inside the vehicle.

