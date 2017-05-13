Print Story
X

Doctor, son killed in Sukkur firing on clinic

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
Doctor, son killed in Sukkur firing on clinic

SUKKUR: A doctor and his son were killed in firing on a clinic by unknown men in Sukkur late Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Bachal Shah Miani, a suburban area of Sukkur, where armed motorcyclists opened fire on a clinic, according to police.

It left two people dead and one wounded.

The deceased were identified as Dr. Abdul Karim and his son, Raja Abbasi. The wounded man was said to be patient who had arrived at the clinic.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to a hospital.

Police said they were investigating the matter from different angles.

Doctor, son killed in Sukkur firing on clinic was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on May 13, 2017 and was last updated on May 13, 2017. This news story is related to Doctor, Son, Killed, Sukkur, Firing, Clinic. Permanent link to the news story "Doctor, son killed in Sukkur firing on clinic" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/141580-Doctor-son-killed-in-Sukkur-firing-on-clinic.

GEO TV NETWORK