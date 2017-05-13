Doctor, son killed in Sukkur firing on clinic

SUKKUR: A doctor and his son were killed in firing on a clinic by unknown men in Sukkur late Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Bachal Shah Miani, a suburban area of Sukkur, where armed motorcyclists opened fire on a clinic, according to police.

It left two people dead and one wounded.

The deceased were identified as Dr. Abdul Karim and his son, Raja Abbasi. The wounded man was said to be patient who had arrived at the clinic.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to a hospital.

Police said they were investigating the matter from different angles.

0



0





