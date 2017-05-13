Mustafa Kamal lashes out at Karachi Mayor over K-IV project

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party founder Mustafa Kamal lashed out at Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar over the KIV water project and said the mayor does not know anything about water project.

Mustafa Kamal was addressing a press conference at Pakistan House on Saturday.

The mayor does not even know where the water will come from and where it will go in the KIV project, he said, adding that if mayor wants to know more about the project then Akhtar should come to him.

He further remarked, “I have made the KIV project with my own hands.”

PSP march on Sunday

At the occasion, Mustafa Kamal also announced that PSP will march towards Chief Minister House over their 16-point demand on Sunday.

He appealed his followers to reach FTC bridge on Shahrah-e-Faisal tomorrow.

He also said that PSP held an 18-day protest outside Karachi Press Club for the rights of the people. “We even held negotiations with the government, but our 16-point demand was not approved,” he remarked.

“We just want that people are provided with water, electricity and garbage disposal facilities,” he claimed.

Criticising the Sindh Chief Minister, he said that if the CM should become a counsellor if he likes being the in-charge of the city’s gutter lines.

The PSP head also met Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) city amir Hafeez Naeem-ur-Rehman and invited him to also join the PSP march.

