Political admin worker, levies soldier killed in Kurram firing

PARACHINAR: Two people were killed were killed when terrorists opened fire on their vehicle in Lower Kurram Agency Sunday morning, according to the political administration officials.

A political moharar was on routine patrol along with his guard when the terrorists opened fire on their vehicle, killing the moharar, Sarfaraz Hussain, and his guard Mumtaz Hussain on the spot, said the officials.

The political moharar, who is an administrative clerk, is also often deployed for security purposes. His guard was also a soldier of Kurram Levies Force.

From the beginning of the year, Kurram Agency has been a target of multiple terror incidents, killing many people at a time.

On April 25, a passenger van hit a landmine in Godar area of the agency, claiming the lives of at least 14 people, while injuring several others, the official concerned had said.

Before that, 24 people were killed while at least 90 others were injured when a blast occurred outside an imambargarh in Parachinar market on March 31.

The year had started with a mournful incident in the same part of the agency, Parachinar, when a powerful explosion ripped through a crowded marketplace. At least 25 people were killed while over 65 injured in the blast that occurred on January 21.

0



0





