Man suspected of sexually assaulting minor girls in Karachi sent on 5-day physical remand

Suspect who allegedly assaulted several girls aged 5 to 13 multiple times placed under interrogation

By
Amin Anwar
|
Web Desk
|

September 12, 2025

Representational image of a handcuffed man standing behind the bars
  • South SSP says suspect arrested after multiple complaints of sexual abuse.
  • Suspect booked in three separate cases over a week before arrest. 
  • Suspect allegedly lured victims with money into flat for sexual assault. 

KARACHI: A local court on Friday remanded in police custody for five days a man suspected of sexually assaulting several minor girls, as investigations proceed following his arrest.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday, South Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mehroze Ali revealed last night, while disclosing the gruesome details of the man's crimes.

The SSP said that the arrest followed multiple complaints of assaults on children in the Qayyumabad area of the metroplis. He said that three separate cases had been registered against the suspect over the course of a week. The suspect had allegedly targeted several young girls multiple times, he added.

The police officer also revealed that the suspect had been involved in such acts since 2016 and would lure the victims with money before sexually assaulting them. He further disclosed that over 100 videos of assaults had been recovered from the suspect’s mobile phone, while a USB device containing several more videos had also been seized.

SSP Ali said that the girls subjected to abuse were aged between 5 and 13 years. He said that the suspect had rented both a room and a shop in the area and would allegedly take the girls there on different occasions, enticing them with money.

The police produced the suspect before a judicial magistrate in Karachi (South) earlier in the day. The court granted the police a five-day physical remand of the suspect and handed him over to investigators for further questioning.

According to police officials, the suspect in the case — who is being interrogated — had been registered at the Defence Police Station following his arrest on Thursday night. Further probe into the matter is underway, they added. 

