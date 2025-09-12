Karachi needs 'at least 15,000 buses' to meet daily demand

A bus from Peoples' Bus Service stands parked at its terminal in Karachi. — X@pbsbrtsindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Karachi requires at least 15,000 buses to meet its daily transport demand, as he unveiled plans for a comprehensive Karachi Transport Master Plan in partnership with the World Bank.

The master plan will integrate Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) systems, metro light rail, and the revival of the Karachi Circular Railway to provide modern and sustainable mobility solutions.

The announcement came during a meeting at CM House with a World Bank delegation led by Ibrahim Khalil Zaki, Practice Manager for Transport in the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan.

Welcoming the delegation, Shah described the World Bank as “a vital development partner” and said the new plan would expand cooperation beyond the Yellow Line BRT. He also highlighted the introduction of electric buses as a major climate-friendly initiative.

Zaki assured full technical and financial support from the World Bank for the initiative, which will include multiple transport modes such as BRTs, metro rail, tourist and goods trains, alongside the Karachi Circular Railway. He further emphasised the importance of establishing a transport industry in Karachi to meet both city and national demand.

In response, Shah offered Dhabeji as a hub for such an industry, pledging full support to investors. It was agreed to form a joint working group of Sindh government and World Bank representatives to prepare the Terms of Reference for experts tasked with finalising the master plan.

Calling it “big news for Karachi,” Shah said the partnership would lay the foundation for long-term solutions to the city’s mobility challenges.

Turning to the Yellow Line BRT, Shah said the 21-kilometre project, which stretches from Dawood Chowrangi to Khalid Bin Waleed Road, would carry 300,000 passengers daily once completed in December 2025. It is being jointly financed by the World Bank, the Sindh government, and the private sector.

Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon noted that Depot 1 has reached 10% completion, Depot 2 is at 17% with full delivery due by September 2026, while progress continues on the Jam Sadiq Bridge segment. Additional corridor and off-corridor works are under review.

“This is a milestone in the journey toward sustainable urban mobility,” Shah said, reaffirming his government’s commitment to delivering projects on schedule with the support of international partners.