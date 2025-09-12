 
Geo News

Why US should shift focus from India to Pakistan

American magazine observes United States' bet on India has not paid off

By
Web Desk
|

September 12, 2025

A boy uses a bamboo stick to adjust Pakistani flags at an overhead bridge ahead of Independence Day, in Islamabad, August 10, 2018. — Reuters
A boy uses a bamboo stick to adjust Pakistani flags at an overhead bridge ahead of Independence Day, in Islamabad, August 10, 2018. — Reuters 

The United States’ long-standing strategy of favouring India over Pakistan has failed to achieve Washington’s regional objectives, as more than two decades of this policy have neither safeguarded US interests nor fully aligned New Delhi with Washington’s priorities.

An article published in an American magazine, Foreign Affairs, argues that the "United States bet on India, but that bet has not paid off", warning that India remains both unwilling and unable to align itself with US preferences in the region.

It added that New Delhi has repeatedly fallen short of American expectations, including by adopting a neutral position on Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Calling for a policy rethink, the article urges Washington to “rebalance its commitments in the region” and build closer ties with Pakistan without abandoning its partnership with India. 

The report stated that US President Donald Trump had praised Pakistan for its counterterrorism efforts and attempts to reduce tensions with India during cross-border clashes.

It also pointed to recent developments in bilateral engagement, including a deal to maintain low tariffs in exchange for granting US firms exploration rights for untapped oil reserves in Pakistan. Joint ventures in cryptocurrency and the mining of critical minerals are under discussion, the magazine reported.

US investment in Pakistan’s resources sector — including the Reko Diq copper and gold mine — could help stabilise the region, the report said, while warning that a one-sided policy favouring India would “deepen fault lines in South Asia” and increase the risk of conflict.

PMDC reschedules MDCAT 2025 amid devastating floods
PMDC reschedules MDCAT 2025 amid devastating floods
'Broader, consistent pattern of aggression': Pakistan assails Israel on Qatar strikes at UN video
'Broader, consistent pattern of aggression': Pakistan assails Israel on Qatar strikes at UN
Several PTI senators quit standing committees on Imran Khan's directives
Several PTI senators quit standing committees on Imran Khan's directives
Islamabad court nullifies ban on 11 YouTube channels
Islamabad court nullifies ban on 11 YouTube channels
Floods force extension in Hajj registration deadline
Floods force extension in Hajj registration deadline
Political fissures hinder Pakistan's anti-terrorism strategy: report
Political fissures hinder Pakistan's anti-terrorism strategy: report
Pakistan assumes chair of SCO counter-terrorism committee
Pakistan assumes chair of SCO counter-terrorism committee
Gohar a key figure to seek relief for PTI, Khan but...
Gohar a key figure to seek relief for PTI, Khan but...