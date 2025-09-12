President Zardari arrives in China on 10-day official visit

President Asif Ali Zardari lands at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport to kick off 10-day visit to China, September 12, 2025. — X/@PresofPakistan

President Asif Ali Zardari arrived in Chengdu on Friday to begin his 10-day official visit to China, where he will hold discussions with the Chinese leadership on matters related to bilateral ties, including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

On arrival at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, he was warmly received by Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and Vice Governor of Sichuan Province Huang Ruixue, said a statement issued by the President’s Secretariat.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi, as well as the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, were also present on the occasion.

“During the visit, the president will hold meetings with the Chinese leadership and senior officials to strengthen Pakistan-China relations further, enhance cooperation in diverse fields and advance shared objectives under the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership,” read the statement.

Earlier, the Foreign Office — in a statement — said that the president was undertaking a 10-day official visit to China on the invitation of the Chinese government.

During the visit, the President will grace Chengdu, Shanghai and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and hold meetings with the provincial leadership.

"The discussions will encompass Pakistan-China bilateral relations, with a particular focus on economic and trade cooperation, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and future connectivity initiatives," the FO added.

"The visit underscores the tradition of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China, reflecting the deep commitment of the two countries to strengthen their All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership," it added.

The FO concluded by saying that the visit reaffirms "mutual support on the issues of core interests, advance economic and trade cooperation including CPEC, and to highlight their joint commitment to regional peace, development and stability".