Have worked more than country’s rulers: Pervez Elahi

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Pervez Elahi said on Sunday that the party has worked more than the country’s rulers.

He was addressing PML-Q’s workers convention in Faisalabad.

Taking a jibe at Sharif brothers, he said that both the brothers have lied continually. “Rulers are providing electricity to the nation at higher costs,” he said, adding “the government has done nothing for the farmers.”

He also spoke about the condition of hospitals across Punjab. He said that the building for Children Hospital has been constructed but it is not functioning. One hospital bed is being shared by four patients, he added.

Hospitals have medicines but no doctors. “Where should people to go with their health cards?”

If we come into power, we will work for the benefit of the public, he assured, adding the party will also work towards provided free electricity to the farmers.

“The nation will never forget those who took charge during war and other troubled times,” he remarked.

On Panama case, he said the people should be made aware of JIT’s investigation

