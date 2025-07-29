Swat student death: Prime suspect handed over to police on three-day remand

A crime scene tape can be seen at the site of an incident in Karachi, on February 18, 2023. — Online

SWAT: The main suspect, Muhammad Umar, along with his son Ihsan, was on Tuesday presented before the court in murder case of a 14-year-old boy who died due to alleged torture at a madrassa in Chaliyar, Khwazakhela earlier this month.

The court handed over both accused to the police on a three-day remand for further investigation.

Earlier on Tuesday, authorities shut down an unregistered seminary in Swat following the death of a 14-year-old student who was allegedly tortured by a teacher, according to District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Umar.

The boy was reportedly beaten by teachers at the madrassa located in Swat's Khwazakhela area. Fellow students and staff rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Reports from the previous day indicated that physical abuse had been a persistent issue at the seminary, with several students reportedly subjected to violence over recent months.

DPO Umar confirmed that the teenager died as a result of the teacher’s alleged assault. He also stated that two of the four suspects named in the FIR have been arrested, and an additional nine people have been taken into custody in connection with the case.

He added that the seminary was not officially registered and has since been sealed by authorities.