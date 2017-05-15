Print Story
Imran Khan pays tribute to Misbah and Younis for ‘retiring with grace’

WDWeb Desk

Pakistan
Former captain and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Monday congratulated Pakistan on the historic Test series win against the West Indies and paid tribute to Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan for "retiring with a grace and dignity that few sportsman are blessed with."

“Congratulations to Team Pakistan for their historic test series win in the West Indies,” he tweeted.

“Congratulations to Misbah & Younis for their gt achievements for Pak & for retiring with a grace & dignity that few sportsmen r blessed with,” he added.

Pakistan won a thrilling third and final Test with six balls to spare to clinch a first series victory in the West Indies Sunday, in a fairytale farewell to the retiring captain Misbah and veteran Younis Khan.

Misbah became the first ever Pakistani captain to win a Test series in the Caribbean, with no other captain from Pakistan having done so in the last seven tours to the West Indies.

The three-match series also saw the end of Younis Khan’s international career, who ended with 10,099 runs – the most by any Pakistan player in the history of Test cricket.

