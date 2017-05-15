One Belt One Road and CPEC all about ‘shared prosperity’: PM

Related Stories Peace imperative for global prosperity: Xi Jinping

BEIJING: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday hailed China’s One Belt One Road initiative as the “beginning of a new era for humanity”, saying it would bring unprecedented opportunities to the poor regions to break free from poverty.

Addressing a session at the leaders’ roundtable conference in Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, the Prime Minister said the One Belt One Road project along with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would result in shared prosperity for the entire region.

“The railroads, highways, ports and airports that are being built are redefining economic landscapes within countries and regions. Hinterlands are being connected with coasts. Big businesses are moving to less developed and neglected territories. And a new generation of entrepreneurs is being inspired,” PM Nawaz Sharif said.

The premier said Pakistan is pursuing its vision of a peaceful, interconnected and prosperous neighbourhood with great determination.

“We have relentlessly pursued policies for digital and financial inclusion during the last four years. While doing this, we have particularly focused on the most disadvantaged segments of our population. Rapid digitalisation and next-generation connectivity are at the heart of our agenda for transforming into a knowledge-based economy,” he said in his address.

Benefits to Pakistan

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said China and Pakistan, with joint implementation of CPEC, are reaping the early benefits of interconnected development.

“As we connect Xinjiang to Gwadar and Karachi, with pathways of the Corridor running through the entire territory of Pakistan, it creates new supply and logistic chains, as well as manufacturing networks. In fact, CPEC has infused Pakistan’s economy with new vitality and dynamism,” he said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the Gwadar Port, the pivot of CPEC, would connect East, West and South Asia. It would also reach out to African and European markets, he said, adding that very soon Gwadar would develop into an “inspired, organic, and dynamic city full of great opportunities.”

