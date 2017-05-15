PPP made it possible for everyone to do politics in FATA: Zardari

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Monday claimed that efforts by his party had enabled everyone in the country to carry out political activities in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

Addressing FATA convention, Zardari said that the extension of the Political Parties Act to the region was made possible by his party. PPP also increased funds for FATA from Rs3 billion to Rs19 billion, he said.

“Whatever we did is in front of everyone,” the former president said.

We want FATA to merge in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and not be a slave to a governor and the president, he added.

Zardari further said that his party wants the region to have its own high court and should be included within the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction.

“I have many projects in mind for FATA. We will make FATA tax-free. This was the promise of shaheed [Zulfikar] Bhutto,” he said.

Announcing PPP secretariat in the region, he claimed that he will strengthen his party in the region and will ask its people before distributing party tickets.

The PPP co-chairman lamented that they were not given time to carry out their political campaign in the last elections, saying this time he will enter the political arena alongside Bilawal and Asifa Bhutto and will win the elections.

Mocking his political opponents, he claimed that the “show” of both Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan has ended.

“We have no hopes from this government…it is incompetent,” Zardari said.

