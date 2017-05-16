Print Story
X

30 injured as bus full of devotees overturns in Rahim Yar Khan

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan

Related Stories

Rahim Yar Khan: Around 30 devotees, including women and children, were injured when a bus overturned on National Highway near Bahadurpur Chowk on Tuesday.

The devotees were returning after attending the Urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

The injured were shifted to different hospitals by rescue sources.

On May 9, more than 20 people were injured after a speeding bus overturned in Tando Allahyar.

Read more: Over 20 injured as speeding bus overturns in Tando Allahyar

The bus, full of devotees, was on its way back from Samman Sarkar shrine that its tie rod broke and the bus overturned near Sanchar Chang More in Tando Allahyar, police officials said.

Police said the incident resulted from over-speeding.

The injured also included women and children, who were shifted to Civil Hospital Hyderabad.

30 injured as bus full of devotees overturns in Rahim Yar Khan was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on May 16, 2017 and was last updated on May 16, 2017. This news story is related to Accident, Bus Accident, Bus Overturns, Devotees, Geo News, Geo News Latest, Speeding. Permanent link to the news story "30 injured as bus full of devotees overturns in Rahim Yar Khan" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/142001-30-injured-as-bus-full-of-devotees-overturns-in-Rahim-Yar-Khan.

GEO TV NETWORK