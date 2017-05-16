30 injured as bus full of devotees overturns in Rahim Yar Khan

Rahim Yar Khan: Around 30 devotees, including women and children, were injured when a bus overturned on National Highway near Bahadurpur Chowk on Tuesday.

The devotees were returning after attending the Urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

The injured were shifted to different hospitals by rescue sources.

On May 9, more than 20 people were injured after a speeding bus overturned in Tando Allahyar.

The bus, full of devotees, was on its way back from Samman Sarkar shrine that its tie rod broke and the bus overturned near Sanchar Chang More in Tando Allahyar, police officials said.

Police said the incident resulted from over-speeding.

The injured also included women and children, who were shifted to Civil Hospital Hyderabad.

