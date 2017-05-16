Govt rebuts PTI claim on Fatemi`s presence in Beijing

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday refuted the reports claiming that former special Assistant on Foreign Affairs to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi is with the Pakistan`s high-level delegation attending One Belt One Road Conference in Beijing.

Fatemi was sacked from his office by PM Nawaz in light of the recommendations suggested in the Dawn leaks report.

PTI's reporting on Tariq Fatemi at worst seditious and diabolic or at best ignorant and incompetent pic.twitter.com/04P1KdVmi0 — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) May 16, 2017

The minister responded to the tweets by Shireen Mazari and Naeem-ul-Haque, saying that the PTI leaders aim for creating clash among the state institutions, further adding that PTI is habitual of levelling unfounded allegations.

Expressing her regret, she said that PTI should avoid hurling hollow statements over wrong information and without investigation.

She added that senior PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi should train both the representatives.

