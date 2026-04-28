Punjab Assembly passes bill banning under-18 marriage; offenders to face jail, fine

A child bride seen at a mass wedding ceremony. — Reuters/File

Adults marrying under-18 child to face 2–3 years imprisonment.

Guardians aiding child marriage will also get same punishment.

Fine may extend up to Rs500,000 under new child marriage law.

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly has passed the Punjab Child Marriage Restraint Bill 2026 with a majority vote, making marriage below the age of 18 a cognisable offence.

Under the new legislation, individuals above 18 years of age found involved in contracting marriage with a child will face rigorous imprisonment for up to three years, along with a fine which may extend to Rs500,000.

"Whoever, being an adult above eighteen years of age, contracts a marriage with a child, shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment which may extend to three years but shall not be less than two years and shall be liable to a fine which may extend to five hundred thousand rupees," read the bill.

The law also recommended strict penalties for parents or guardians who assist in underage marriages, including imprisonment of two to three years and a fine of up to Rs500,000.

"Where a guardian or any other person in any capacity, lawful or unlawful, does any act to promote the child marriage, child abuse or permits child marriage to be solemnised, or intentionally or negligently fails to prevent it from being solemnised, shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment which may extend to three years but shall not be less than two years and shall also be liable to fine which may extend to five hundred thousand rupees," a clause of the bill read.

Speaking to Geo News, Punjab Child Protection Bureau Chairperson Sara Ahmed welcomed the legislation, stating that it reflects the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

She said the "landmark" law is a significant step towards ensuring the protection of girls and children, and expressed hope that it would bring positive social change.

Special awareness and enforcement measures will also be introduced to ensure effective implementation of the law, she added.