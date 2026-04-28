Imran Khan administered fourth eye injection during follow-up at Pims

Image released by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) shows former prime minister Imran Khan during his appearance at the Supreme Court on May 16, 2024. —PTI

PTI founder remained stable throughout treatment: Pims.

Surgeons performed procedure under microscopy guidance.

Discharged with follow-up care instructions issued.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was administered a fourth intravitreal eye injection at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) on Tuesday as part of his ongoing follow-up treatment, with hospital authorities saying he remained clinically stable throughout the procedure.

According to a medical update issued by Pims, Khan, currently incarcerated at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, was brought to the hospital for the fourth dose of intravitreal injection as part of his scheduled eye treatment.

Before the procedure, ophthalmologists examined him and found him clinically stable, while an Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) scan showed signs of clinical improvement, the hospital said.

Following informed consent and under standard monitoring, surgeons administered the injection under microscopic guidance in the operation theatre while adopting all standard precautionary measures and protocols, according to the statement.

Pims said the procedure was performed as a day-care surgery, and Khan remained vitally stable before, during and after the treatment.

He was later discharged with instructions for further care, follow-up advice and related medical documentation, the statement added.

Tuesday's procedure marks the latest phase in his eye care. He was earlier shifted to the hospital from Adiala jail on March 23, when he received the third dose following a comprehensive examination.

On March 18, his medical check-up was completed by a newly formed board comprising five doctors and staffers at Adiala jail following instructions from the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The jailed PTI founder was diagnosed with central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), a serious eye condition, according to a report submitted to the Supreme Court by his lawyer and the court's amicus curiae, Salman Safdar.

The condition occurs when the main vein draining blood from the retina becomes blocked and is often associated with cardiovascular risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and heart disease.

SC report

The PTI founder's health emerged as the latest point of contention between the government and the opposition comprising PTI and the TTAP alliance after a report, submitted to the Supreme Court by his lawyer and SC's amicus curiae Barrister Salman Safdar.

The report revealed that the PTI founder was diagnosed with a serious eye condition known as central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO).

CRVO is a disorder that commonly affects older adults and is linked to underlying cardiovascular risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and heart disease.

Furthermore, the report stated that the former premier — who has been in jail since August 2023 — has complained of losing 85% of the vision in his right eye.

Seventy-three-year-old Khan, the former prime minister, has been jailed since August 2023 after convictions he and his PTI call politically motivated.

Since his 2022 ouster in a no-confidence vote, he has faced multiple cases, including over state gifts and an unlawful marriage.

Some convictions have been suspended or overturned, with appeals pending. He denies wrongdoing.