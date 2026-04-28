Pakistan flags Hormuz crisis as threat to global trade, stability at Security Council

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, addressing High-Level Open Debate on “The Safety and Protection of Waterways in the Maritime Domain" at the UN Security Council on April 27, 2026. — X@PakistanUN_NY

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to UNCLOS, rules-based maritime order.

Calls for collective action anchored in international law and diplomacy.

Warns erosion of maritime rules can undermine trust in global system.

Global maritime security and rising risks to key sea lanes dominated a UN Security Council debate, where Pakistan warned that disruptions to waterways are increasingly threatening global trade, energy flows and economic stability.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, expressed the country's stance while addressing the High-Level Open Debate on “The Safety and Protection of Waterways in the Maritime Domain".

Ahmad also underscored the strategic importance of maritime security for international peace and development.

“I wish to congratulate the Kingdom of Bahrain for its successful Presidency this month and for organising today’s high-level open debate. Your presence attests to the importance attached by the Kingdom to global maritime security, which is crucial for the two objectives of international peace and security, and development,” he said, addressing the UN forum.

“Allow me to take this opportunity to express Pakistan’s complete support and solidarity with all brotherly countries of the Gulf region and to their sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence,” he asserted.

The ambassador then acknowledged the UN leadership and briefers.

“I thank Secretary-General Guterres for his insightful remarks, in particular the emphasis he has placed on respect for international law, dialogue and cooperation, and peaceful settlement of disputes,” the envoy told the council.

“We also appreciate the briefing by Mr Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and Mr Nick Childs for his expert views on the subject,” he said.

Turning to the broader strategic picture, the envoy said global maritime spaces have become a defining arena of 21st-century geopolitics.

“Global maritime spaces are a key geostrategic arena where the challenges of the 21st century intersect. They are the lifeline of global commerce, bellwether of earth’s environment, and home to a vast array of marine biological and mineral resources,” according to Ahmad.

“Propelled by the onward march of economic globalisation and rapid improvement in transportation and connectivity infrastructure, global commerce and trade are now more reliant on sea-borne trade than ever before,” he informed the members.

“Any disruptions to the routine traffic at sea gravely impact international trade with negative repercussions for the global economy, and breed volatility that imperils international peace and security,” Ahmad said.

“Closure of the Strait of Hormuz and its cascading effects on food and energy security, and supply-chain disruption is a case in point,” he said.

“If the crisis persists, the first order impacts issues related to the procurement of oil and gas, and essential commodities such as fertilisers and their pricing trends, will increasingly translate into second and third order impacts on inflation, growth, current account and balance of payment issues — no doubt, developing countries will be most affected."

“Most significantly, these developments have brought home the point that resilience of global governance architecture and strategic stability are now being tested by the safety and openness of maritime waterways,” he said stressed.

Ahmad said Pakistan, as a littoral state, is directly exposed to these risks.

“As a littoral state of the Indian Ocean Region with proximity to global maritime chokepoints and overwhelming reliance on sea-borne trade, Pakistan is fully cognizant of the paramount importance of safety and protection of global waterways."

“Like many developing countries from the region and beyond, Pakistan is concerned and directly impacted by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz."

He then highlighted Pakistan’s diplomatic role in regional de-escalation efforts. “Pakistan, supported by brotherly countries including China, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Egypt, has spearheaded constructive diplomatic efforts for de-escalation and the broader pursuit of stability between the United States and Iran,” the ambassador added.

“Pakistan remains firm in its faith in diplomacy and dialogue, and will continue to resolutely undertake all possible measures towards that end."

He expanded the scope of maritime security beyond trade and piracy.

“In today’s interconnected world, the imperative of safety of maritime spaces extends well beyond securing trade routes and combating piracy; it encompasses a plethora of challenges, including climate change and environmental preservation, protection of critical coastal and underwater digital infrastructure, and safeguarding human rights at sea,” Pakistan's envoy to the UN said.

“Confronting these challenges necessitates collective and coordinated action firmly anchored in international law as well as dialogue and diplomacy."

“Since its adoption, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) has served as one of the most important pillars of international maritime order."

He also outlined Pakistan’s operational contributions to maritime security.

“Pakistan has also remained a committed and responsible partner in international efforts to strengthen maritime security,” Ahmad said.

“Earlier this year, Pakistan assumed the command of Combined Task Force 150 (CTF 150) for conducting Maritime Security Operations outside the Arabian Gulf to protect commercial shipping."

“Last year, Pakistan also commanded CTF-151 tasked to suppress piracy and to ensure free flow of maritime trade,” he said.

“We have also launched our own Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) to ensure a safe and secure environment in the seas."

He warned that the global governance system itself is under strain.

“The global governance order is coming under increasing strain with wide-ranging consequences,” he said, adding, “Even international waterways have not been able to escape these impacts."

“The rules and norms that we had collectively and painstakingly put in place to precisely avoid such contestations and confrontations, are being challenged or set aside,” he said.

“This is an untenable situation whose prolongation would only further undermine international peace and security, and development, to the detriment of us all," Ahmad said and added, “Most consequentially, it will erode trust in the rules-based order."

He concluded with a call for collective responsibility and sustained diplomacy.

“As a maritime state with unwavering faith in international law and diplomacy, Pakistan would continue to engage with the Secretary General, the Security Council and with all like-minded countries for preserving the hard-won gains — both in the gentle tides of peace and amity, and amid the rising storms of conflict and conflagration."

“This is a sacred trust that history has placed upon us, and we cannot afford to fail. We must succeed, together,” Ambassador Ahmad said.