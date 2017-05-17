Domestic help was raped before murder in Lahore

LAHORE: Following an initial postmortem report – that disclosed the domestic helper Munazza, who mysteriously passed away in Lahore's Model Town, H Block, died of suffocation on Sunday – the full report obtained by police revealed she was raped before her murder.

The autopsy report discovered finger marks on the 20-year-old victim's face and neck, implying that a struggle had ensued when she was strangulated to death.

Related: Domestic help was suffocated in Lahore, postmortem report reveals

Munazza, who hailed from Vehari, passed away on Saturday after she was allegedly tortured by her employer. “The deceased passed away after she was suffocated by way of a pillow placed on her nose,” the first postmortem report had stated. “Torture marks on her face and throat were found,” it added.

Police, on the other hand, had initially stated on Saturday that the woman's body did not have any torture marks. Munazza’s employer, who is in police custody, is being investigated.

The deceased's family had alleged that Munazza was physically tortured by her employers.

0



0





