Four TTP terrorists hanged in KP jail

RAWALPINDI: Four terrorists from the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) sentenced to death by military courts for ‘heinous offences’ were hanged inside a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa jail on Wednesday.

According to the ISPR, the convicts were sentenced to death for various offences, including killing of civilians, destruction of educational institutes and attacking military and law enforcement agencies’ officials. All four convicts are said to have admitted their crimes in front of a magistrate and the trial court.

The deceased convicts were identified Ahmed Ali, son of Bakhat Karam, Asghar Khan, son of Azizur Rehman, Haroonur Rasheed, son of Mian Saeed Usman and Gul Rehman, son of Zareen.

The convicts were all said to be active TTP members involved in attacking military and LEAs personnel and destruction of an educational institute which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers and civilians. They were all found in possession of firearms and explosives as well.

