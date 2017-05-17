Lightning claims teenager's life in Bhakkar

BHAKKAR: A teenager died after being struck by lightning in Quaidabad area of Bhakkar, family sources said on Wednesday.

The 18-year old boy was a resident of Kalul area of Bhakkar.

After hearing about his death, the boy's mother got a heart attack. Subsequently, she too died, family sources said.

Last year, at least seven people, including children, were killed while nine others got injured when lightning struck two houses in Khushab.

According to locals, a seven-year-old girl died when lightning struck a house in Purana Chowk area. Since the house had collapsed, it subsequently damaged the adjacent structure, claiming lives of four children and two women. A third house was also damaged.

