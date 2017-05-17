Judicial enquiry be launched into APS attack: Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD: A judicial enquiry should be launched into the Army Public School massacre that took many innocent lives on December 16, 2014, said opposition leader Khursheed Shah in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The opposition leader said he met parents of the deceased schoolchildren with Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari. "The promises made to the parents have not been fulfilled."

He added mothers of the deceased still mourn the killing of their children. Therefore, Shah said, a judicial enquiry should be started.

"So that it is known what interests were involved," he maintained. "Who benefitted from the attack and where [the authorities] lagged."

The incident had united the entire nation. "But the hearts that were broken have not been healed yet."

Shah was referring to the incident of December 16, 2014, in which terrorists barged into Army Public School situated on Warsak Road in Peshawar. They opened fire and hurled bombs in the school, killing over 100 students and teachers.



