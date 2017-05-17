PTI's Naeem-ul-Haque apologises over tweet on Tariq Fatemi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Spokesperson Naeem-ul-Haque apologised over his tweet regarding the former special assistant to the prime minister, Tariq Fatemi.

While talking to the media on Wednesday, Haque said other leaders of PTI, including Shireen Mazari and Shah Mehmood Qureshi also posted similar statement. He questioned whether Mazari and Shah Mehmood would also apologise.

In his tweet, Haque had claimed Fatemi was accompanying the prime minister to China, despite being dismissed from his duties.

"Nawaz continues to deceive the nation. Tariq Fatemi accompanying him in China. So his being relieved of his duties was a lie. What a farce," Haque's tweet had read. He and Mazari had posted a photo from last year, when Fatemi held

He and Mazari had posted a photo from last year, when Fatemi held office, and was present at a memorandum of understanding ceremony.

In response, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb had posted that PTI's reporting on Fatemi was ignorant and incompetent.

