Hudaibiya Paper Mills is 'mother of all crimes': Sheikh Rashid

LAHORE: The Awami Muslim League (AML) Chairman Sheikh Rashid on Saturday declared the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case as the 'mother of all crimes' of the Sharif clan.



The Hudaibiya Paper Mills were allegedly used as a cover by the Sharif family to launder money outside the country in the 1990s.

It was in relation to this case that the Sharif family's trusted aide, Ishaq Dar, recorded a confessional statement on April 25, 2000, in front of a magistrate in Lahore.

"Dar should resign immediately," Rashid demanded, further claiming 'money launderers' were appointed in the State Bank of Pakistan



The AML chief also claimed that daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will divide the Sharif family and the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N).

"Maryam caused the most harm to Nawaz's tenure [as prime minister]," Rashid declared while addressing a press conference in Lahore.

Maryam spearheaded the election campaign in the NA-120 constituency after PML-N's candidate and her mother — Begum Kulsoom Nawaz — was diagnosed with cancer.

The seat fell vacant after Nawaz was disqualified from holding public office at the behest of the Supreme Court. They by-poll is set to be held on September 17 (tomorrow).

A tough contest is expected between PTI candidate Yasmin Rashid and PML-N's Kulsoom Nawaz. According to the returning officer, there are 44 contestants in total for the by-poll.





